Royal Bank of Canada Has $34.76 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $48.16 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

