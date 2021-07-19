Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,243 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.14% of Diodes worth $40,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.74. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

