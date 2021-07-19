Royal Bank of Canada Sells 68,378 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of PTC worth $36,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PTC by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

