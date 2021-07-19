Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,640 shares.The stock last traded at $69.41 and had previously closed at $72.39.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.