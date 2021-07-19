RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPM opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

