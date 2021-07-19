RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.07

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 61708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

