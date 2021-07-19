Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.00902390 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

