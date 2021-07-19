Sandler Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 4.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $57,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.96. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,032. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

