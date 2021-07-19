SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,000. Qualtrics International accounts for approximately 0.0% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NYSE:XM opened at $36.40 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

