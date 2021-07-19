SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 853.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SBHGF opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.62. SBI has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). SBI had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SBI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

