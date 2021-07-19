SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 853.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
SBHGF opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.62. SBI has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.
