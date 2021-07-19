Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 7%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 18,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 352,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

