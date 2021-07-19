Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 34.4% in June

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 622,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 93.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

