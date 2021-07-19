Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,166 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

