Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,562 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.