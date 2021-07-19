Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE SCR opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.42.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

