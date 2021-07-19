Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

