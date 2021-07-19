Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.61.

FRHLF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

