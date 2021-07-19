Scotiabank Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE KRR opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

