Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$124.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.78.

TSE GIB.A traded down C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 171,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,762. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.07. The firm has a market cap of C$27.90 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

