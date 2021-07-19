Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 5,634,153 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42.

STX opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.