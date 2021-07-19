Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.