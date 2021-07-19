SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SEAS opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

