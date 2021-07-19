Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.32. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,911. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

