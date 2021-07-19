Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,454.74

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $186,454.74 and approximately $25,238.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

