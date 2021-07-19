SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

