SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $47.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

