SG Americas Securities LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 309,511 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

