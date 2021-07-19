SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $116,544.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

