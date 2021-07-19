SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,062 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $524,078.14. Insiders sold a total of 44,688 shares of company stock worth $1,135,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

