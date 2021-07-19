SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

