Shard Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Shard has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $3,771.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.