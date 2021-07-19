ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Sells $485,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

