Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Expands By 33.0%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 9,013,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.3 days.

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

