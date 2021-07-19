Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declines By 49.6%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

