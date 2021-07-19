Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Drops By 41.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.