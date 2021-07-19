Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Rises By 60.3%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,702 over the last three months. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.