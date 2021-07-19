Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 54.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.
Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.95.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
