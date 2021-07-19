Short Interest in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Declines By 29.2%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,380. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.