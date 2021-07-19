Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Increases By 33.8%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.39. 297,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

