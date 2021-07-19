Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Decreases By 43.1%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 692,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 3,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

