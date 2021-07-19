Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Decreases By 43.1%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 692,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.
In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
CLXT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 3,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.
