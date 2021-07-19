Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Declines By 50.0%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCOZY remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.