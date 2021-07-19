Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Declines By 50.0%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOZY remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

