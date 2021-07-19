Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 50.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ CHSCP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Get CHS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.