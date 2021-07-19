Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Decreases By 40.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,444. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

