Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Increases By 41.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVAC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $50.12. 23,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of -43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

