Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Drops By 28.7%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -159.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

