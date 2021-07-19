Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Increases By 51.9%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 802,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,181. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.