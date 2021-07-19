Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Increases By 42.9%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $$5.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNOF. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

