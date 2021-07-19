Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 30.8%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

