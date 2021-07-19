Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Declines By 28.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 4,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.8 days.
Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. FirstRand has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
About FirstRand
