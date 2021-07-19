Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Declines By 28.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 4,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.8 days.

Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. FirstRand has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

