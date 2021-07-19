Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declines By 34.6%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 357,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GLAD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

